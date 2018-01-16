Omarosa Allegedly Had Sexual Relationship With Trump, According To Former ‘RHOA’ Star Claudia Jordan

Omarosa Allegedly Had Sexual Relationship With Trump, According To Former ‘RHOA’ Star Claudia Jordan

Unsurprisingly, the stories surrounding Omarosa Manigault’s departure from the Trump White House are still pouring in, with many speculating exactly why she left (or was fired) after riding so hard for #45. Well, according to one former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, the reasoning is a lot more personal than people think.

While on The Unstabled podcast, ex RHOA star Claudia Jordan made some shocking allegations surrounding the relationship between Omarosa and Trump, going so far as to claim that they had a sexual relationship that turned sour. In case you don’t recall, back in 2013 Jordan alleged that she was punched in the face by Omarosa’s mother for cursing at her daughter while on the red carpet for the BET Awards. There has been bad blood between the two reality stars ever since.

It honestly wouldn’t be that shocking for Jordan’s claims to prove to be true, however the fact that there is beef between the two women for five years now means that her claims could simply be just petty gossip.

During the podcast Jordan stated “Allegedly, I have a friend of a friend of hers that — there is some talk that there may have been some inappropriateness between the two…allegedly.” She continued her allegations by using a tired and offensive house Negro analogy to imply that she would find it hard to believe Trump slept with Omarosa because, according to her, he prefers light-skinned black women. Um, what?!

You can listen to the FULL clip of Claudia Jordan’s allegations about Omarosa and Trump BELOW:

Omarosa was uninvited to the cookout a long time ago and Trump, well that’s self-explanatory, but there is something about the overly catty and racially stereotypical undertones of this story that have us feeling Claudia Jordan may be full of it.

 

