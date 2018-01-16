Top Of The Morning: Tom Is Back!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/16/18- It’s a great day because Tom is back! He’s come back home and he’s ready to play. Sybil and Sherri Shepherd are glad he’s back but a little salty because he wouldn’t return their calls. Sherri even sent him “seditious” pictures to make him feel better!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: