Seriously Ignorant News: Wannabe Rappers & Packaged Weed!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/16/18- Our Seriously Ignorant News correspondent Damon Williams reports about a wannabe rapper robber who tries to wing it and a man who received a package with 9.4 pounds of weed!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: