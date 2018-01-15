TJMS
Home > TJMS

Cress Williams Stars As ‘Black Lighting’ In New CW Show

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

We’re all familiar with Cress Williams as Kadijah’s love interest Scooter from Living Single back in the day. But now he’s back playing Black Lighting on the new CW show.

“Man I’m hyped. I can’t wait, it’s finally here,” said Williams amazed.

“Jefferson Pierce was an ex-Olympic decathlete. He was a teacher and at a young age, he discovered he had these abilities, almost like a battery pulling electricity and using it at his will so he became Black lighting,” explained Williams.

As an adult, he hangs his superhero days up so that he can invest in the lives of his daughters and the students at the charter school that he’s the principal of.

But the show tackles a lot of everyday issues that Williams is glad to play a part in.

“I’m so excited. It’s a dream come true. I’ve always been a fan of superheroes,” explained Williams. “When this came along I just knew it was going to be a cool story and that I wanted to be a part of. Then when I actually read the script that the Akil’s did, I mean it made my hair stand on end because it was just at another level. The fact that they put it in a, it’s a fictional town but everyone one will see that it’s rooted in a real community. And it’s dealing with real issues both social issues and family issues.”

Catch Black Lighting premiering on CW Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Favorite TV Couples

9 photos Launch gallery

Favorite TV Couples

Continue reading Favorite TV Couples

Favorite TV Couples

Here are some of our favorite TV couples. Do you recognize them?

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ladies First: 49th NAACP Image Awards
 2 hours ago
01.16.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 2 hours ago
01.16.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trash Producer Offers Amara La Negra…
 7 hours ago
01.16.18
Toya Wright Has A Royal Baby Shower For…
 10 hours ago
01.16.18
Simone Biles Reveals Sexual Abuse By Gymnastic Doctor
 11 hours ago
01.16.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim And Her Wig Are The…
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Au Naturale! K. Michelle Confirms She’s Finally Gotten…
 2 days ago
01.16.18
Not The One Hun! Oprah Claps Back At…
 2 days ago
01.16.18
Jennifer Lawrence Bill Murray
Bill Murray Hits The Mark As The ‘Bannon…
 2 days ago
01.14.18
Lil Kim On Eve And Their Alleged Old…
 2 days ago
01.16.18
Paris Jackson Robbed by Hitchhikers In Los Angeles:…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Special Screening Of Open Road Films' 'Spotlight' - Arrivals
Video: Tia Mowry Shares Her Gender Reveal With…
 3 days ago
01.13.18
Toya Wright Glows In Maternity Pic + Tia…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
2017 Inspire A Difference Honors Event
Stop What You’re Doing And Watch The Trailer…
 4 days ago
01.12.18
Photos