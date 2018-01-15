Cress Williams Stars As ‘Black Lighting’ In New CW Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

We’re all familiar with Cress Williams as Kadijah’s love interest Scooter from Living Single back in the day. But now he’s back playing Black Lighting on the new CW show.

“Man I’m hyped. I can’t wait, it’s finally here,” said Williams amazed.

“Jefferson Pierce was an ex-Olympic decathlete. He was a teacher and at a young age, he discovered he had these abilities, almost like a battery pulling electricity and using it at his will so he became Black lighting,” explained Williams.

As an adult, he hangs his superhero days up so that he can invest in the lives of his daughters and the students at the charter school that he’s the principal of.

But the show tackles a lot of everyday issues that Williams is glad to play a part in.

“I’m so excited. It’s a dream come true. I’ve always been a fan of superheroes,” explained Williams. “When this came along I just knew it was going to be a cool story and that I wanted to be a part of. Then when I actually read the script that the Akil’s did, I mean it made my hair stand on end because it was just at another level. The fact that they put it in a, it’s a fictional town but everyone one will see that it’s rooted in a real community. And it’s dealing with real issues both social issues and family issues.”

Catch Black Lighting premiering on CW Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

