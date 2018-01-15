Roland Martin: ‘Will We Be Willing To Putting It All On The Line Like MLK Did?’

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/15/18- Leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. day, President Donald Trump was caught calling the homes of immigrants from Haiti and African-Americans, “s-hole countries.”

In light of that, Roland Martin tells us why we can’t pay attention to Trump and why we have to be called to action like Martin Luther King Jr.

“If you focus on his comments about the African nations and Haitian nations and El Salvador, you are making a mistake,” said Martin. “That is not what the real issue here is. The real issue is Donald Trump wants to enforce and believe in whiteness.”

In knowing that about Trump, Martin calls us to action and to know the real message and fight of Dr. King.

“I need us today and tomorrow and after that to not be focused on a couple of MLK speeches. We need to be focused on the radical MLK,” expressed Martin. “The MLK who was willing to look folks in the eye and challenge them on the kind of things they were saying because we’ve got elections coming up in 2018.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: