Why Is It Important To Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.?

Every year all over the United States people come out to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. day to honor his work and legacy for the change he brought to the country and to the Black community.

Harry E. Johnson, the head of the Memorial Foundation is hosting the 7th Annual Wreath Laying at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington D.C.

“Two generations of Americans did not know who Dr. King was,” explained Johnson. “So it’s important to keep his dream alive.”

This year being the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr.King, Johnson believes it’s important to tell our children about the work and legacy of Dr. King.

“There is still much more that we need to do. We need to teach our kids about Dr.King and the things that he stood for,” expressed Johnson.

