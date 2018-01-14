Entertainment News
Not The One Hun! Oprah Claps Back At Troll, ‘Why Are You Here?’

The Golden Globen winner had time today y'all!

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Y’all: Mama Oprah had time yesterday!

It all started when the recent Golden Globe winner and veteran journalist posted a preview of a Sunday CBS interview with Tracee Ellis Ross, Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes, America Ferrera and other prominent women about their new anti-sexual harassment initiative Time’s Up.

 

Then, with their gloom and doom, an Internet troll started it by posting a comment to Oprah, “I don’t like you.”

But don’t worry: Oprah finished it!

“Then why are [you] here on this feed? Life is too short to follow and engage with people [you] don’t like. Peace out,” she replied, clapping all the way back!

 

Naturally, Black Twitter was all over this one:

 

Whoever this Aubrey Grace is, we’re pretty sure that she’s learned this valuable lesson: DON’T EVER come for Oprah unless sent for!

