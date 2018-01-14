Hold GOP Candidates Accountable At MLK Day Events

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Hold GOP Candidates Accountable At MLK Day Events

The name Martin Luther King shouldn't come out of their mouth unless they condemn Trump's remarks, the former NAACP president said.

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

As politicians make their rounds to African American churches on Sunday and MLK events on Monday, Black folks should hold them accountable if they refuse to denounce President Donald Trump’s “sh—hole” comment, Cornell Williams Brooks, former president of the NAACP, tweeted.

SEE ALSO: Why The Timing Of Trump’s Racist ‘Shithole Countries’ Comment Shouldn’t Be Ignored

#GOP call out #POTUS or else. Don’t show up in a Black church on Sunday or #MLKDay & let the words “Martin Luther King “ come out your mouth, singing “We shall overcome,” & choking on your own hypocrisy. Hold @POTUS accountable,” Brooks tweeted.

Trump came under fire after he used vulgar language during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators at the White House to describe Haiti and the African continent. He later denied using the language, but at least one senator who attended the meeting confirmed that he heard the president make the remarks.

The president may feel secure with his base to not worry about the consequences, but Republicans who need support from moderates should have a lot to be worried about, Brooks said on CNN. “Any candidate “who does not call this for what it is” should not visit a Black church on Sunday and “let the word Martin Luther King come out your mouth unless you choke on the hypocrisy” while they sing the words of the song “We Shall Overcome.”

Those who don’t break off their “shotgun marriage” with Trump should not come asking for the Black vote during the midterm election or look for support from the Black community, he added. “Turn out in mass to vote against anyone who sides with him and refuses to call him out,” he urged.

SOURCE:  CNN

SEE ALSO:

Black Pastor Goes Ballistic Trying To Defend Trump’s Racism To Joy-Ann Reid

Trump ‘Is Racist’: Don Lemon Exits Sunken Place, Returns With Super Black Card

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Hold GOP Candidates Accountable At MLK Day Events

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jennifer Lawrence Bill Murray
Bill Murray Hits The Mark As The ‘Bannon…
 2 hours ago
01.14.18
Special Screening Of Open Road Films' 'Spotlight' - Arrivals
Video: Tia Mowry Shares Her Gender Reveal With…
 1 day ago
01.13.18
2017 Inspire A Difference Honors Event
Stop What You’re Doing And Watch The Trailer…
 2 days ago
01.12.18
Christmas in Rockefeller Center - Season 2017
Seal Tries To Walk Back His Attacks On…
 2 days ago
01.12.18
11 items
Best of Black Hair At The 23rd Annual…
 2 days ago
01.12.18
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 2 days ago
01.12.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 2 days ago
01.12.18
Mary J Blige Celebrates Birthday With Star On…
 2 days ago
01.12.18
LeToya Luckett Eases Into Her Role As Stepmother…
 3 days ago
01.12.18
He Tried It! Seal Takes Shots at Oprah…
 3 days ago
01.12.18
Why Taraji P. Henson Decided To Tell The…
 3 days ago
01.12.18
69 items
Star Transformation: Mary J. Blige
 3 days ago
01.12.18
Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
New Music Envogue-Hot or Not
 3 days ago
01.11.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 3 days ago
01.11.18
Photos