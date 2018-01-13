National
Oops. Text Message Accidentally Sent Out Saying Ballistic Missile Threat In Hawaii, Seek Shelter, This Isn’t A Drill.

Karen Clark
At 8:07 AM in Hawaii, an emergency alert was sent out warning residents of a ballistic missle threat.

 

Minutes later, the Hawaii Emergency Alert Agency clarified that there was no threat.

Twitter immediately jumped into action.

 

Photos