Oops. Text Message Accidentally Sent Out Saying Ballistic Missile Threat In Hawaii, Seek Shelter, This Isn’t A Drill.

At 8:07 AM in Hawaii, an emergency alert was sent out warning residents of a ballistic missle threat.

So this emergency alert message was sent to phones all around the hawaii area and it turned out to be “just a mistake.” To me a mistake is getting the license plate one digit off on an amber alert and quickly fixing it not a freaking ballistic missile launch alert oh my god. pic.twitter.com/cljjoSyDlQ — RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) January 13, 2018

Minutes later, the Hawaii Emergency Alert Agency clarified that there was no threat.

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

Twitter immediately jumped into action.

Hawaii officials looking at missile threat button pic.twitter.com/D6Wce8Vtxk — Watahmillen🍉🍉 (@Watahmillen) January 13, 2018

Who is being fired for mistakenly sending out an emergency alert of an incoming ICBM headed towards Hawaii? What if the President had been scrolling through Twitter and saw that? We could all be dead by now because someone messed up and POTUS decided to Twitter-Order a response — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 13, 2018

Inside Hawaii missile command pic.twitter.com/VFi2Itj9lU — Not Jim Acosta (@JimAcostta) January 13, 2018

Some guy in Hawaii just found out what the red button does — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 13, 2018

