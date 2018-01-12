TJMS
Home > Uncategorized

Inside Her Story: Sexual Harassment & The Ones Who Haven’t Come Forward

Tom Joyner Morning Show
2 reads
Leave a comment

The #MeToo and #TimesUp movement has given many survivors of sexual harassment and assault the courage to come out with their story and seek help. But what about those who haven’t come out and those who are scared to share their story, when’s the right time for them in this current climate.

Dr. Argie Allen Director of  Clinical Training, Couple and Family Therapy program at Drexel College talks with Jacque Reid about those who haven’t shared their story and the healing that takes place.

“It’s just healing to speak the words even if you don’t speak them publicly to give voice to them. There are women out there and some men that should not be ashamed that they haven’t spoken. It really is a personal decision,” explained Dr. Allen. “Now that we are sort of creating a culture of speaking up and speaking out, it would be a wonderful time but the process is different for absolutely everyone.”

Many wonder how they should handle the issues that they are dealing with. There’s emotional, physical and mental pain that comes with sexual harassment and assault.

“I think that you have to seek therapy maybe a spiritual advisor and really go deep within and determine for yourself what is it that you want to gain from speaking up,” expressed Dr. Allen.  “What is your ultimate goal?”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

17 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Inside Her Story: Sexual Harassment & The Ones Who Haven’t Come Forward

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 Inspire A Difference Honors Event
Stop What You’re Doing And Watch The Trailer…
 1 hour ago
01.12.18
Christmas in Rockefeller Center - Season 2017
Seal Tries To Walk Back His Attacks On…
 1 hour ago
01.12.18
11 items
Best of Black Hair At The 23rd Annual…
 3 hours ago
01.12.18
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 6 hours ago
01.12.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 7 hours ago
01.12.18
Mary J Blige Celebrates Birthday With Star On…
 8 hours ago
01.12.18
LeToya Luckett Eases Into Her Role As Stepmother…
 17 hours ago
01.12.18
He Tried It! Seal Takes Shots at Oprah…
 17 hours ago
01.12.18
Why Taraji P. Henson Decided To Tell The…
 24 hours ago
01.12.18
69 items
Star Transformation: Mary J. Blige
 24 hours ago
01.12.18
Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
New Music Envogue-Hot or Not
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Former President Obama Reports For Jury Duty In Chicago
Have You Seen This Clip Of Obama On…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Granddaughter Gets Friends To Help Hide Grandfather’s Body…
 1 day ago
01.12.18
Photos