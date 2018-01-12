Comedian Scruncho Kicked It With Snoop Dogg Back In The Day

Your browser does not support iframes.

How many people can say they kicked it with rapper Snoop Dogg in a grocery store back in the day! Comedian Scruncho can raise his hand to that.

“Well, Scruncho is my stage name and Anthony is my real name. 798 is my nickname. Uh, that’s my Fico score ladies, ”

“Me and Snoop we actually did a movie called Boss’n Up and we both worked in a grocery store,” explained Sruncho. “And we were about 15, 16 and we were bag holders and bag boys and we got caught stealing inventory! We used to load it in the trash can and then after work we’d eat it,” laughed Scruncho.

Catch Scruncho performing at the Arlington Improv January 12-14.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: