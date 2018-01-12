Top Of The Morning: The Story Of Donnie’s Jheri Curl

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/12/18- Donnie Simpson has soo many stories that he’s shared since being on the show. However, today he decided to share the story of the time he got a Jheri Curl. Let’s just say Mrs. Simpson was not pleased!

