Get Hyped For The 49th NAACP Awards On MLK Day!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
The 49th NAACP Image Awards honors outstanding and amazing figures in the African-American community. This year, the award ceremony premieres on Martin Luther King Jr. day, making it an especially important day in recognizing Black excellence.

Fashion, beauty, style expert and proud Spellman graduate Tai Beauchamp will be hosting the red carpet event at the NAACP Image Awards on TV One.

“The Image Awards is a full day of being on the red carpet, talking to some people, being backstage as well as just shining a light on all that we do for Black excellence,” expressed Beauchamp.

The award ceremony brings everyone together each year to celebrate the African-American community and have a great time.

“It’s just amazing to see us all come together and especially this year to have it on MLK day,” explained Beauchamp.

On January 23, Beauchamp will be featured in a series called Money Moves by HelloBeautiful and McDonald’s.

Money Moves is a campaign that McDonald’s in partnership with HelloBeautiful that is all about recognizing the value of who we are as a people,” said Beauchamp passionately. “It’s really about celebrating family and the things that I cherish in my life like mentoring young people and travelling.”

Black women are the largest segment in media consumption and entrepreneurship, so Beauchamp encourages that, “We don’t have to stay in one space, in one lane, we figure out how to make money move.”

The McDonald Sponsored series Money Moves will première on HelloBeautiful.com January 23.

