Donald Trump Is The Bamma Of The Week & Year!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/12/18- Huggy Lowdown has elected Donald Trump as the Bamma Of The Week And Year! Trump showed up to the Georgia/Alabama NCAA championship game and didn’t know the words to the National Anthem. He also referred to African countries as s-hole countries. Disrespect!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: