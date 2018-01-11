Granddaughter Gets Friends To Help Hide Grandfather’s Body After Allegedly Killing Him

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Granddaughter Gets Friends To Help Hide Grandfather’s Body After Allegedly Killing Him

The 86-year-old victim was found dead in a pond.

Danielle Jennings
2 reads
Leave a comment

In one of the more disturbing stories to come out earlier this week, the teenage granddaughter of an elderly man allegedly murdered him and had her friends help her to cover it up.

86-year-old Otha Perrin from Georgia was found dead in a pond and his 19-year-old granddaughter Savanna Marie Jennings is charged with his death. However, she reportedly wasn’t the only culprit, as she recruited her friends William David Peterson, 19 and Dakota Scott Street, 18, to help hide his body. PEOPLE magazine has the exclusive details, including what charges are facing the trio and more.

Via PEOPLE:

Jennings and Peterson were both charged with murder, felony murder, malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another and Street is charged with concealing the death of another, according to a statement by Elbert County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Perrin died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Jennings reported her grandfather missing on Sunday and on Monday, another family member went to the Sheriff’s Office and told officials “something isn’t right” about Perrin’s disappearance.

While the search for him continued, authorities said Jennings “eventually broke down” and admitted to being “deceitful in her answers.”

Local police recovered Perrin’s body from a pond located on a nearby farm, where a .22 caliber rifle was found near the body. At press time, Jennings, Peterson and Street were all being held at the Elbert County Detention Center.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Bottle Smash Victim Wants Da Brat’s Wages Garnished

Oprah Shares Devstating Estate Damage After Deadly California Mudslides

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Granddaughter Gets Friends To Help Hide Grandfather’s Body After Allegedly Killing Him

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 2 hours ago
01.12.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 3 hours ago
01.12.18
Mary J Blige Celebrates Birthday With Star On…
 4 hours ago
01.12.18
LeToya Luckett Eases Into Her Role As Stepmother…
 13 hours ago
01.12.18
He Tried It! Seal Takes Shots at Oprah…
 13 hours ago
01.12.18
Why Taraji P. Henson Decided To Tell The…
 19 hours ago
01.12.18
69 items
Star Transformation: Mary J. Blige
 20 hours ago
01.12.18
Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
New Music Envogue-Hot or Not
 21 hours ago
01.11.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 21 hours ago
01.11.18
Former President Obama Reports For Jury Duty In Chicago
Have You Seen This Clip Of Obama On…
 22 hours ago
01.11.18
Granddaughter Gets Friends To Help Hide Grandfather’s Body…
 23 hours ago
01.12.18
Bottle Smash Victim Wants Da Brat’s Wages Garnished
 2 days ago
01.11.18
Did T.I. Cuss Out Tamar Braxton?
 2 days ago
01.11.18
‘Grown-ish’ Star Deon Cole Talks Yara Shahidi &…
 2 days ago
01.11.18
Photos