NFL Is Going To London

Seattle Seahawks v Baltimore Ravens

Next season, several of our beloved NFL will be playing in London. In 2007, the NFL started the International Series. So who’s playing?

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Home team), Wembley Stadium, Oct. 21 or 28.

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Home team), Wembley Stadium, Oct. 21 or 28.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders (Home team), Tottenham stadium, Oct. 14.

There are 3 teams that haven’t played in London – Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, and the Houston Texans. The rest of the regular season schedule will be announced mid-April.

