Bruce Bruce Pledged Peach Cobbler & Apple Pie In College!

Comedian Bruce Bruce jokes about having gone to college, to drop his cousin off. “If I went to college I would have pledged peach cobbler and apple pie,” laughed Bruce Bruce.

But he’s been living the healthy life for almost a year and has been loving it. “I’ve been doing the vegan thing. It will be one year in February. It’s just better for you and I just like living you know,” expressed Bruce Bruce. “Do the right thing, you know? When it changes you have to change as well.”

Bruce Bruce has been in the comedy business for a long time and couldn’t be more thankful for it. “I’ve been doing this almost 30 years. It’s been a blessing. I can’t complain.”

Catch Bruce Bruce at the Festival of Laughs comedy tour that’s set to stop at the Comedy House in South Carolina on Saturday, January 13.

If you want to know more about what comedian Bruce Bruce is up to, head over to https://www.bruce-bruce.com/.

