Parents: The Newest Viral Challenge Involves Kids Putting Detergent Pods In Their Mouths

The Best NAACP Image Awards Dresses Of All Time
1. Lupita Nyong'oSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. Yara ShahidiSource:Getty 2 of 10
3. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. Halle BerrySource:Getty 4 of 10
5. Naturi NaughtonSource:Getty 5 of 10
6. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty 6 of 10
7. Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty 8 of 10
9. Adrienne BailonSource:Getty 9 of 10
10. Viola DavisSource:Getty 10 of 10
