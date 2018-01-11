Donna Richardson Joyner Brings Fashion To Tiny Homes

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tiny Homes are popping up all over the place, fostering the idea of minimalist living and a carefree pickup and go lifestyle. But what would happen if you bought a tiny home to launch a moving fashion boutique?

TV Host and fitness expert Donna Richardson Joyner has a Tiny House Fashion boutique on wheels that offers clothes for both men and women. She’s now building a second Tiny House and will go on a national tour in February for Black History Month.

“Everybody will see me out on the road delivering a lot of love and a lot of fashion and of course wellness,” expressed Richardson. “The tiny house really came about Donnie because I had started a clothing line and I was looking for a way to market myself outside of fitness because most people know me for health and fitness.”

While watching HGTV she saw tiny homes and her idea was born. A week later, she bought a tiny home to get her business started. She ended purchasing the house from a woman she helped certify in fitness years ago!

“I had certified her to teach aerobics like 26 years ago,” explained Richardson. “I would have never thought my dreams would take me from buns of steel to a tiny house on wheels.”

Her tiny home will have fashion for both men and women to have them looking their best.

“It’s fashion that will have women and men looking their best. So, Sybil, I do have sizes from extra small and it covers all women no matter what size they are. Dresses, suits, coats, purses. And then for the men Donnie, I have amazing bow ties and nice ties, and some cigars too. Yah to sweeten the pot a bit.

Richardson was really encouraged by her ability to start the business and encourages others to go after their dreams. “No matter what age you are what setbacks you have you can still pursue your dreams.

Find out more about her Tiny House Boutique and her national tour at donnarichardson.com.

