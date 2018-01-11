Top Of The Morning: Is Comedian Bruce Bruce A Proud Stripper?

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/11/18- Every now and then you may have to get the hustle game up and for Comedian Bruce Bruce it’s stripping! He did not hesitate to tell us about his job as a stripper. He goes by the name Stretch Mark on the regular but when he performs for the ladies of the church he was Lemon Pound Cake.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: