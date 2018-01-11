TJMS
Morning Minute: ‘Coolest Mother In The Sunken Place’

Tom Joyner Morning Show
5 reads
1/11/18- Mother of the Black H&M model who wore a sweatshirt saying “The Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” responds saying that people are taking it way too seriously and need to stop crying wolf! Well, comedian, Chris Paul has just the right sweatshirt to wear!

Photos