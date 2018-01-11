Racial Bias Suit Against A White Coroner Moves Forward

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Racial Bias Suit Against A White Coroner Moves Forward

Black-owned funeral homes presented strong evidence in court.

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

A federal judge ruled on Friday that there’s enough evidence to allow six Black-owned funeral homes to sue a county coroner in Mississippi for steering business to competing White-owned funeral homes, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

SEE ALSO: Bronx Funeral Home Under Fire For Presenting Wrong Woman At Open-Casket Memorial

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has “all but completely excluded” the Black-owned funeral homes from obtaining business from the county, the attorney representing the plaintiffs stated, adding that Hargrove’s decisions are based on race.

Hargrove usually makes decisions on the county’s behalf about picking up bodies, autopsies, storage and burials. U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett saw sufficient evidence that the coroner showed favoritism toward White-owned funeral homes to justify a trial. One of the plaintiffs testified that the coroner told her that his decisions about where to direct corpses is based on racial: “White bodies go to White funeral homes and Black bodies go to Black funeral homes.” The judge dismissed some of the claims but kept 10 out of 13.

The coroner and a county lawyer denied the allegation. They claimed the coroner’s office follows directions from the deceased and their families. A pathologist, who’s independent of the coroner’s office, performs the autopsies and typically conducts them at White-owned funeral homes. The Black-owned funeral homes also lack important resources like proper refrigeration. The judge, however, was not convinced by their defense.

SOURCE:  Minneapolis Star Tribune, Associated Press

SEE ALSO:

Ben Carson Kicks Out 66-Year-Old Chicago Resident Of ‘Closed’ Meeting For Asking About Fair Housing

Rachel ‘Transracial’ Dolezal Made A Shirt To Protest H&amp;M And Failed

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 2 hours ago
01.11.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey To Win $250…
 2 hours ago
01.11.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 3 hours ago
01.11.18
Bottle Smash Victim Wants Da Brat’s Wages Garnished
 15 hours ago
01.11.18
Did T.I. Cuss Out Tamar Braxton?
 15 hours ago
01.11.18
‘Grown-ish’ Star Deon Cole Talks Yara Shahidi &…
 20 hours ago
01.11.18
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Is The Youngest Person…
 23 hours ago
01.11.18
Psychic Medium Predicts Keri Hilson’s Musical Comeback After…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
Serena Williams And Baby Alexis Are Covering The…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CFP National Championship presented by AT&T - Alabama v Georgia
Late Show Parody: Trump’s Flubbed National Anthem Attempt
 1 day ago
01.10.18
Russell Simmons’ #NotMe Movement Appears To End Weeks…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Photos