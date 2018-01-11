Entertainment News
Bottle Smash Victim Wants Da Brat’s Wages Garnished

Da Brat still owes Shayla Steven's $6.4 million.

The woman who Da Brat attacked with a bottle is suing the rapper again, and she coming for her checks this time.

Shayla Stevens wants Da Brat to pay what she owes.

The Jasmine Brand reports that Shayla has filed suit against Da Brat, who is currently a co host on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, demanding that her wages from Reach Media, Inc be garnished.

According to court documents, Shayla hopes that garnishing Da Brat’s wages will help the radio personality make good on the $6.4 million she owes to the former NFL Cheerleader.

Shayla accused Da Brat of smashing a bottle in her face during a altercation at a club in 2007. A judge ruled in 2014 that Da Brat owed Shayla the hefty amount after a jury found her at fault for Shayla’s injuries ($3.7 million) and responsile for past and future earnings ($2.7 million).

Da Brat has to speak on the new filing.

Bottle Smash Victim Wants Da Brat's Wages Garnished
