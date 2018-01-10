Nicholas Ashe From ‘Queen Sugar’ Talks Black Experience Worldwide

Your browser does not support iframes.

We know him as Micah from the hit OWN network show Queen Sugar, Nicholas Ashe is now hosting season 10 of AfroPop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange.

“AfroPop is this really cool thing that I kind of fell into. AfroPop gives broadcasting to the Black experience around the world. I mean we travel to Haiti, we travel to Africa,” explained Ashe. “We talk about the aboriginal Australians and these filmmakers who otherwise wouldn’t get a lot of distribution get put on the WORLD Channel get put on PBS to show the work that they do and the stories and lives that they lead.”

Catch AfroPop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange on WORLD Channel on Monday, January 15, 2018.

