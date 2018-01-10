Dominique Is Blessed To Still Be A Comedian For So Long

TJMS
Ever wonder if your favorite actors or comedians knew what they’d become to people? Or if they’d be as big as they are now?  Well, Dominique was humbly surprised by the path her career took.

“No, I don’t think so, not early on Donnie,” explained Dominique about her career in comedy. “I’m really thrilled and blessed that I’m still here after all these years.”

Before fame, lots of stars worked odd jobs like the grocery store clerk or a barista. But Dominique worked at an OB-GYN!

“I worked at an OB-GYN and once I left that’s when I started doing comedy,” she laughed. “Doors really opened up for me after that!”

Dominique has been in the game for almost 23 years and hasn’t looked back!

Come out and see Dominique perform at the Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. Saturday, January 13 and at the Atlanta Comedy Theater January 25-28.

