Finish It! ‘The Godfather’ Verison With Donnie & Dominique!

1/10/18- We’re playing a game on the show called Finish It! Players have to finish the line to a song or a movie after hearing a portion of it. Donnie and Dominique are huge Godfather fans so naturally, they had to prove who the better fan was during a game of Finish It!

