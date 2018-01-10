NFL Divisional Playoff Games

0 reads Leave a comment
This is the divisional playoff weekend. There are going to be some great games!
Saturday, January 13
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|NAT TV
|Atlanta
|Philadelphia
|4:35 PM
|NBC
|Tennessee
|New England
|8:15 PM
|CBS
Sunday, January 14
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|NAT TV
|Jacksonville
|Pittsburgh
|1:05 PM
|CBS
|New Orleans
|Minnesota
|4:40 PM
|FOX
