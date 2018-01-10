Sports
Home > Sports

NFL Divisional Playoff Games

bvick
0 reads
Leave a comment
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

This is the divisional playoff weekend. There are going to be some great games!

Saturday, January 13

MATCHUP TIME  (ET) NAT TV
Atlanta Philadelphia 4:35 PM NBC
Tennessee New England 8:15 PM CBS

 

Sunday, January 14

MATCHUP TIME  (ET) NAT TV
Jacksonville Pittsburgh 1:05 PM CBS
New Orleans Minnesota 4:40 PM FOX

 

Girl Power: Saluting The Best In Sports

13 photos Launch gallery

Girl Power: Saluting The Best In Sports

Continue reading Girl Power: Saluting The Best In Sports

Girl Power: Saluting The Best In Sports

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey To Win $250…
 2 hours ago
01.10.18
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
Serena Williams And Baby Alexis Are Covering The…
 8 hours ago
01.10.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 9 hours ago
01.10.18
CFP National Championship presented by AT&T - Alabama v Georgia
Late Show Parody: Trump’s Flubbed National Anthem Attempt
 10 hours ago
01.10.18
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 13 hours ago
01.10.18
Russell Simmons’ #NotMe Movement Appears To End Weeks…
 22 hours ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 23 hours ago
01.09.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 23 hours ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 24 hours ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Black Panther 2
This Newest Black Panther Trailer Is Here And…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
11 items
11 Photos Of Omari Hardwick Looking Sexy In…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Christian Dior S/S17 Cruise Collection - Arrivals
The Weeknd Slams H&M over ‘coolest monkey’ hoodie,…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Miami Tip Hits On Gunplay’s Jealous…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Photos