Rachel ‘Transracial’ Dolezal Made A Shirt To Protest H&M And Failed

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Rachel ‘Transracial’ Dolezal Made A Shirt To Protest H&M And Failed

Just wrong.

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

You remember Rachel Dolezal, don’t you? She’s the “transracial” White woman who claimed she was Black, but was outed by her parents. She was the president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter in Spokane, Washington, and was seen marching side-by-side with civil rights activists.

However, Rachel forget a key element of activism — authenticity. Well, Rachel, who changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo in 2016, is still fighting the power and still getting the side-eye. In response to the outrage over H&M’s offensive  “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” shirt, Ms. Diallo decided to create and sell her own hoody, which read “Coolest Prince in the Hood.”

This didn’t go over too well, though, and she received backlash for the word “hood.” So she changed it to “world.” See below:

We all know Rachel is desperate for some coins, but why is she trying to profit from rightful outrage? Have several seats, sis.

SEE ALSO:

Oprah Winfrey And Sterling K. Brown Shut Down The Golden Globes With Monumental Speeches

I Will Never Run For Public Office:’ Oprah Sets The Record Straight

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 2 hours ago
01.11.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey To Win $250…
 2 hours ago
01.11.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 3 hours ago
01.11.18
Bottle Smash Victim Wants Da Brat’s Wages Garnished
 15 hours ago
01.11.18
Did T.I. Cuss Out Tamar Braxton?
 15 hours ago
01.11.18
‘Grown-ish’ Star Deon Cole Talks Yara Shahidi &…
 20 hours ago
01.11.18
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Is The Youngest Person…
 23 hours ago
01.11.18
Psychic Medium Predicts Keri Hilson’s Musical Comeback After…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
Serena Williams And Baby Alexis Are Covering The…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CFP National Championship presented by AT&T - Alabama v Georgia
Late Show Parody: Trump’s Flubbed National Anthem Attempt
 1 day ago
01.10.18
Russell Simmons’ #NotMe Movement Appears To End Weeks…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Photos