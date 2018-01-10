TJMS
Rev. Al Sharpton: Should Oprah Run For President?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Ever since Oprah’s speech at the 2018 Golden Globes, the talk of her running for president in 2020 has taken over. However, people are questioning if Oprah would make a good president or if we’re looking for an out because of Trump. Rev. Al Sharpton gives his response to the matter.

“I don’t think it is at all a celebrity worship or an overreaction because of Trump,” explained Sharpton. “If Ronald Regan can go from Hollywood to the White House and if Trump can go from Trump Plaza and Russia to the White House,” expressed Sharpton than Oprah can do it too.

But Oprah also has the qualities of running and serving as president. Her work in the entertainment industry and philanthropy work puts her in a good spot.

“When you look at what we look for in a presidential candidate particularly in a post-Trump world she only can outmatch,” Trump explained Sharpton but,” she has been there done the things that you would want to see someone do to seek higher office.”

Before we can think of the 2020 presidential election Sharpton reminds us that, “Whatever the candidate we must vote 2018, the midterm elections before we get to 2020.”

Photos