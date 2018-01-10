Morning Minute: So Much For A Whole New World!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/10/18- Disney recently admitted to darkening the skin of their white actors and actresses in the live action play of Aladdin. They decided to do this instead of hiring the right actors and actresses for the role. Chris Paul believes that explains Ben Carson being in the Whtie House!

