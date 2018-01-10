TJMS
Roland Martin Talks The War On Voter Supression With Sherrilyn Ifill

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Voter suppression is a huge issue that has affected the Black community for many years. More recently, the Supreme Court has met over deciding to purge voters from a list because they have not voted in elections. Roland Martin talks with the leader of the NACCP Legal Defense Fund, Sherrilyn Ifill about the fight to keep voters rights.

“This is a case challenging whether a state can begin the process of purging voters from the role based on the fact that a voter has not voted over a series of elections,” explained Ifill.

The act of not voting is considered a form of expression because people may not always find the current candidate as their favorite. Sometimes a candidate can come who excites people and prompts them to vote.

“It violates the rights of voters,” to take them off the list informed Ifill. “Once they are removed from the roles it’s very rare that they will re-register.”

If you’d like to more information about voter suppression and the work that Ifill and the NAACP Legal Defense is doing head over to naacpldf.org 

Continue reading Roland Martin Talks The War On Voter Supression With Sherrilyn Ifill

