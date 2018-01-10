Top Of The Morning: When Your Family Begs You For Tickets

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/10/18- Getting tickets to your favorite show is always a great thing, but it’s a little harder for comedians especially when they’re home performing. Comedian Dominique tells Donnie and Sybil that when she comes home to D.C. to perform she usually has 45-50 friends and family asking for tickets. She’s trying to make money not watch it fly!

