TJMS
Home > TJMS

Top Of The Morning: When Your Family Begs You For Tickets

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1 reads
Leave a comment

1/10/18- Getting tickets to your favorite show is always a great thing, but it’s a little harder for comedians especially when they’re home performing. Comedian Dominique tells Donnie and Sybil that when she comes home to D.C. to perform she usually has 45-50 friends and family asking for tickets. She’s trying to make money not watch it fly!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Top Of The Morning: When Your Family Begs You For Tickets

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
Serena Williams And Baby Alexis Are Covering The…
 2 hours ago
01.10.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 3 hours ago
01.10.18
CFP National Championship presented by AT&T - Alabama v Georgia
Late Show Parody: Trump’s Flubbed National Anthem Attempt
 4 hours ago
01.10.18
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 7 hours ago
01.10.18
Russell Simmons’ #NotMe Movement Appears To End Weeks…
 16 hours ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 17 hours ago
01.09.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 17 hours ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 18 hours ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 18 hours ago
01.09.18
Black Panther 2
This Newest Black Panther Trailer Is Here And…
 23 hours ago
01.09.18
11 items
11 Photos Of Omari Hardwick Looking Sexy In…
 23 hours ago
01.09.18
Christian Dior S/S17 Cruise Collection - Arrivals
The Weeknd Slams H&M over ‘coolest monkey’ hoodie,…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Miami Tip Hits On Gunplay’s Jealous…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
NeNe Leakes Drags Sheree Whitfield To The Jailhouse…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Photos