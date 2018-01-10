Huggy Lowdown: Steve Bannon Keeps On Striking Out

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/10/18- Ex-chief strategist Steve Bannon is stepping down from Breitbart News after his little spat with Donald Trump over the book Fire And Fury. Huggy can only imagine how hard making money will be for Bannon. Looks like he’ll have to make some serious budget cuts!

