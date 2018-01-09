Whale Protects A Swimmer From Shark

American marine biologist, Nan Hauser caught footage of her swimming with a humpback whale. The whale was playing with her as they were swimming. Once the whale even lifted her out of the water.

While they were swimming, the whale shielded her from a tiger shark swimming by. Hauser was near Cook Island in the South Pacific Ocean. Humpback whales are known to protect seals from predators but this is one of the few known times that a human was protected from a shark.