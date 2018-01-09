Black Panther Tickets Are On Sale NOW!

You’ve seen the latest trailer for Black Panther right? Did you know that the tickets are on sale now? Yep, they went on sale yesterday evening about 6:15! Are you excited? We are! Don’t get left out and miss opening weekend because it’s all sold out. Buy your tickets now through Fandango.com – now there is a $3 conveyance fee or at your local movie theater. But if you are a Fandango VIP (which is fee) you get a free Black Panther poster! YES!

Oh, and for those friends and family that like use those illegal sticks to watch movies that are in the theater, it hurts us more that most people realize. If we don’t go out and support our movies, then they don’t get made. Actually, there was going to be a Black Panther spin-off called that World of Wakanda. It was going to focus on the Dora Milaje (all those amazingly dressed, capoeira-fighting black women in the trailer) but Marvel is scared because they don’t think we are going to support Black Panther. Plus who would go see a super hero movie about women? Yeah we helped Wonder Woman make $700 million in a month, but no one would go see black women? Or would we? Let’s support movies about us, with black directors and black cast.

See you at the movies on February 15th. Yes, you read that right the movie will have Thursday night showings!