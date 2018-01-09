Is This Adidas Ad Racist?

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Is This Adidas Ad Racist?

Angela Rye calls out the shoe company.

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

Adidas released a new ad for their Predator cleats, which features French soccer player Paul Pogba. The ad is Paul’s face with “Predator” at the bottom — there are no shoes in the ad. CNN commentator Angela Rye is calling out the ad for being irresponsible, writing on Instagram, “Do you understand that PREDATOR has a negative connotation particularly when we are talking about the perception of Black people in the world? This is irresponsible and NOT well thought out.” See below:

There is also a video version of the ad, which does feature the shoes:

Some folks didn’t seem to see an issue with the ad:

Considering the uproar over the disgusting H&M ad, there might be some backlash over the Adidas ad. Above all, marketing and advertising teams do need people of color at the table.

SEE ALSO:

Oprah Winfrey And Sterling K. Brown Shut Down The Golden Globes With Monumental Speeches

I Will Never Run For Public Office:’ Oprah Sets The Record Straight

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 3 hours ago
01.09.18
Black Panther 2
This Newest Black Panther Trailer Is Here And…
 3 hours ago
01.09.18
Christian Dior S/S17 Cruise Collection - Arrivals
The Weeknd Slams H&M over ‘coolest monkey’ hoodie,…
 9 hours ago
01.09.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Miami Tip Hits On Gunplay’s Jealous…
 16 hours ago
01.09.18
NeNe Leakes Drags Sheree Whitfield To The Jailhouse…
 20 hours ago
01.09.18
Moving On: Peter Thomas Debuts New Girlfriend
 20 hours ago
01.09.18
Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Rumors Again
 21 hours ago
01.09.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 23 hours ago
01.09.18
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
2018 Golden Globe Winners
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Taraji P Henson Talks Proud Mary & Producing…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
African American family smiling to the camera, portrait
Don’t Miss The NC Museum Of History’s 17th…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside
Everybody Is Talking About Oprah For President In…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Chris Hemsworth On 12 Strong & The Hottest…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Ebony Fashion Fair Remote at the North Carolina Museum of Art
Ebony Fashion Fair Exhibit Uncovers Hidden Figures In…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Photos