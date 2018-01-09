TJMS
Morning Minute: LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Band Is Tanking BIG TIME!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1/9/18- LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand is taking some serious heat from for failing to fulfill orders. The Business Bureau gave the brand an F and there are multiple stories to prove it. Chris Paul isn’t surprised because if Lonzo Ball is stealing money from the Lakers and his brother is LiAngelo is stealing sunglasses then it’s no wonder the business is failing!

