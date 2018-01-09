Morning Minute: LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Band Is Tanking BIG TIME!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/9/18- LaVar Ball’s Big Baller Brand is taking some serious heat from for failing to fulfill orders. The Business Bureau gave the brand an F and there are multiple stories to prove it. Chris Paul isn’t surprised because if Lonzo Ball is stealing money from the Lakers and his brother is LiAngelo is stealing sunglasses then it’s no wonder the business is failing!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: