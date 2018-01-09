Seriously Ignorant News: He Married His Wife’s Daughter Too?

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/9/18- On this edition of Seriously Ignorant News correspondent Damon Williams brings us the naked edition. A 44-year-old man was sentenced for marrying a woman without divorcing her and then marrying her daughter. What!?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: