Huggy Lowdown: Trump Is Really Something!

1/9/18- President Donald Trump showed up to the NCAA Championship game between Alabama and Georgia and there were some mixed feelings as expected. But what really made it worse was that he didn’t know the words to the National Anthem! Huggy finds is pretty interesting that the man who called NFL players who knelt SOB’s and yet he doesn’t know the National Anthem.

