Inside Her Story: Black Women Need To Go To Rome For Love!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
2 reads
The beginning of a new year always brings new dreams and new hopes for people. For some, it brings the new hope and possibility of love and relationships.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with longtime matchmaker Diann Valentine from the Bravos reality show To Rome With Love to give some tips to the ladies that their love awaits in Italy.

“Well, I fell like it is the best-kept secret in the world that European men in particular Italian men love Black women,” said Valentine. “All the things that make Black women invaluable in the US, Italian men love.”

That sounds too good to be true, but Valentine can back it up. “I’ve had 76% success rate,” said Valentine. “There are certainly lots and lots of long-term relationships.”

The Bravo show takes women ranging in ages 25 to 51 over to Rome to hopefully find the one. “You will see that you can find yourself in any one of their stories but I think it shows the commonalities among Black women,” expressed Valentine.

Some would say that the show is silently bashing Black men, is it? “I haven’t received any backlash at least not yet, but there are certainly conversations,” explained Valentine. “Our show is not about bashing Black men at all, the focus is on Black women and that they deserve to be loved unconditionally.”

Tune in Sunday nights at 9pm on Bravo right after The Real Housewives of Atlanta, seriously!

