Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: This Mirror Will Tell You Everything That’s Wrong With Your Face

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

Mirror, mirror on the wall, whose the fairest of them all? You can be with this new mirror that debuted at CES 2018. The convention debuts the latest in tech innovation and the HiMirror has started a buzz in the beauty world with their most recent updates.

The HiMirror is a “smart mirror” that analyzes your skin on a week-to-week basis for wrinkles, fine lines, large pores, red spots, dark spots, dark circles, complexion and more. The skin analysis provides a skin index overview (clarity, texture, firmness, brightness, healthiness) and an analysis report. They’ll even suggest products that may help.

RELATED: HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is It A Sleeping Bag? Is It A Coat? It’s Both…And Interesting

The historical tracking system will allow you to track the changes in your skin, see your skin history, as well as your skin timeline. You can also build your own skincare routine and product recommendations.

The mirror let’s you delve with makeup, with makeup tutorials and makeovers. The smart mirror also will let you access Spotify AND Alexa.

Beauties, would you want to be able to track your skin indepth? Let us know if you think this product is HAUTE or NAUGHT.

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Judith Leiber Gives Fast Food A High End Makeover With This Bag

LET’S MAKEUP: Everything You Need To Know To Achieve Issa Rae’s Golden Globe Glow

LET’S MAKEUP: Chaka Khan Shares Her Day To Night Makeup Routine And Beauty Tips

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Top Beauty Looks From The 2018 Golden Globe Awards

11 photos Launch gallery

Top Beauty Looks From The 2018 Golden Globe Awards

Continue reading Top Beauty Looks From The 2018 Golden Globe Awards

Top Beauty Looks From The 2018 Golden Globe Awards

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards might have brought a sea of black dresses, but these stars stood out with their makeup and beauty choices. Get into our favorite beauty looks of the evening. Which one is your favorite? Tell us in the comment section!

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 3 hours ago
01.09.18
Black Panther 2
This Newest Black Panther Trailer Is Here And…
 3 hours ago
01.09.18
Christian Dior S/S17 Cruise Collection - Arrivals
The Weeknd Slams H&M over ‘coolest monkey’ hoodie,…
 9 hours ago
01.09.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Miami Tip Hits On Gunplay’s Jealous…
 16 hours ago
01.09.18
NeNe Leakes Drags Sheree Whitfield To The Jailhouse…
 20 hours ago
01.09.18
Moving On: Peter Thomas Debuts New Girlfriend
 20 hours ago
01.09.18
Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Rumors Again
 21 hours ago
01.09.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 23 hours ago
01.09.18
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
2018 Golden Globe Winners
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Taraji P Henson Talks Proud Mary & Producing…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
African American family smiling to the camera, portrait
Don’t Miss The NC Museum Of History’s 17th…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside
Everybody Is Talking About Oprah For President In…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Chris Hemsworth On 12 Strong & The Hottest…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Ebony Fashion Fair Remote at the North Carolina Museum of Art
Ebony Fashion Fair Exhibit Uncovers Hidden Figures In…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Photos