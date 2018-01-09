Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

NeNe Leakes Drags Sheree Whitfield To The Jailhouse And Back

Who gon' check Sheree? NeNe, apparently..

Foxy NC Staff
3 reads
Leave a comment
NBCUniversal's 73rd Annual Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

NeNe Leakes took the gloves off to drag Sheree Whitfield on Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Sheree tried it, so NeNe had to remind her to stay in her lane. It. Was. Savage. On this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree brought up the fact that NeNe’s got a mug shot. When Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen asked her how she felt about it, NeNe unleashed.

“I really don’t care about Sheree bringing up a mug shot,” NeNe said. “Anybody can get a mugshot for a traffic ticket.”

…and that’s when NeNe really let Sheree have it, reminding Sheree that she’s in love with a felon.

“A mug shot does not equal 10 years in prison for doing a ponzi scheme. I ain’t spent a day in jail doing nothing, honey. Okay?” NeNe said.

“You got 10 years in prison, you sure wouldn’t walk around being nice to no damn body,” she continued. “You got 10 years with the FEDS, honey. That’s a whole ‘nother situation.”

Then NeNe put her co-star’s business all the way out there, pointing out that Sheree’s got her own mugshots to worry about.

“Sheree needs to worry about her own mugshot. Her son’s got a mugshot, and her man’s got a mugshot. Please don’t call out no mugshot’s now,” “She had hers expunged. She was stealing out the store, remember?”

Someone may need to check on Sheree and her edges. This read left Tyra Banks breathless, so we’re sure Sheree might need some assistance because this was just savage. Get some tea before watching it all unfold below.

RELATED STORIES:

NeNe Leakes Wants To Get Rid Of Two ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars

‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is Queen

This Is How Long Sheree Whitfield May Have To Wait To Marry Her Prison Bae

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading NeNe Leakes Drags Sheree Whitfield To The Jailhouse And Back

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 3 hours ago
01.09.18
Black Panther 2
This Newest Black Panther Trailer Is Here And…
 3 hours ago
01.09.18
Christian Dior S/S17 Cruise Collection - Arrivals
The Weeknd Slams H&M over ‘coolest monkey’ hoodie,…
 9 hours ago
01.09.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Miami Tip Hits On Gunplay’s Jealous…
 16 hours ago
01.09.18
NeNe Leakes Drags Sheree Whitfield To The Jailhouse…
 20 hours ago
01.09.18
Moving On: Peter Thomas Debuts New Girlfriend
 20 hours ago
01.09.18
Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Rumors Again
 21 hours ago
01.09.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 23 hours ago
01.09.18
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
2018 Golden Globe Winners
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Taraji P Henson Talks Proud Mary & Producing…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
African American family smiling to the camera, portrait
Don’t Miss The NC Museum Of History’s 17th…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside
Everybody Is Talking About Oprah For President In…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Chris Hemsworth On 12 Strong & The Hottest…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Ebony Fashion Fair Remote at the North Carolina Museum of Art
Ebony Fashion Fair Exhibit Uncovers Hidden Figures In…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Photos