Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application

Join Radio One Raleigh for our Black Business & Marketing Expo on February 25, 2018. Whether you are an experienced business owner or a recently established sole proprietor, there’s something for everyone.

Our goal is to provide a platform for all African-American entrepreneurs to engage, inform, and ultimately empower our communities.

Learn about the available resources that will help you build and extend a legacy of wealth.

What better way to participate than to be a VENDOR!

CLICK HERE for our 2018 Vendor Application.

Photos