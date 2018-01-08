Angry White Former Google Engineer Sues The Tech Giant

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Angry White Former Google Engineer Sues The Tech Giant

There’s a connection between this suit and a larger movement that fuels Trump’s presidency.

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

The fired Google programmer who disparaged female engineers filed a class-action suit on Monday against the tech giant on behalf of conservative White men, The Hill Reported. This lawsuit is an example of what happens when some White men see their privilege slipping away.

SEE ALSO: Will Google Remain Bastion Of White Male Elitism?

 “Damore, Gudeman, and other class members were ostracized, belittled, and punished for their heterodox political views, and for the added sin of their birth circumstances of being Caucasians and/or males. This is the essence of discrimination—Google formed opinions about and then treated Plaintiffs not based on their individual merits, but rather on their membership in groups with assumed characteristics,” the lawsuit stated.

James Damore, who has been defended by many conservatives, circulated a memo that said biological differences between men and women are responsible for the gender gap in the technology industry. “We need to stop assuming that gender gaps imply sexism,” Damore wrote, as he criticized the company’s diversity program aimed at recruiting and elevating and women, Blacks and Latino employees. That memo didn’t sit well with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who penned a response before terminating Damore.

It’s easy to dismiss Damore as an angry White man having a tantrum because someone has taken away what he thinks he deserves. But Damore is part of a broader group, some of them marched with tiki torches in Charlottesville, that feels liberals (including liberal White men) are establishing a new order that knocks them from the top rung of society. Damore believes that there’s no place in Silicon Valley for conservative White men who believe that women and racial minorities are incapable of doing the job. Those like Damore connect with Trump’s vision for America.

SOURCE:  The Hill

SEE ALSO:

WTF? Disney Actually Created A White Version Of Black Panther

ESPN Gave White Anchor A Pass On Criticizing Trump But Punished Jemele Hill

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 3 hours ago
01.09.18
Black Panther 2
This Newest Black Panther Trailer Is Here And…
 3 hours ago
01.09.18
Christian Dior S/S17 Cruise Collection - Arrivals
The Weeknd Slams H&M over ‘coolest monkey’ hoodie,…
 9 hours ago
01.09.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Miami Tip Hits On Gunplay’s Jealous…
 16 hours ago
01.09.18
NeNe Leakes Drags Sheree Whitfield To The Jailhouse…
 20 hours ago
01.09.18
Moving On: Peter Thomas Debuts New Girlfriend
 20 hours ago
01.09.18
Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Rumors Again
 21 hours ago
01.09.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 23 hours ago
01.09.18
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
2018 Golden Globe Winners
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Taraji P Henson Talks Proud Mary & Producing…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
African American family smiling to the camera, portrait
Don’t Miss The NC Museum Of History’s 17th…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside
Everybody Is Talking About Oprah For President In…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Chris Hemsworth On 12 Strong & The Hottest…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Ebony Fashion Fair Remote at the North Carolina Museum of Art
Ebony Fashion Fair Exhibit Uncovers Hidden Figures In…
 1 day ago
01.08.18
Photos