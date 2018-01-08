Roland Martin: The Acquisition Of Essence Magazine

Your browser does not support iframes.

Essence magazine has come under all Black ownership again thanks to Richelieu Dennis who created Essence Ventures. Dennis is the founder and creator along with his mother of Sundial Brands hair and skin products.

Dennis has acquired Essence Communications to get the magazine under Black ownership again. Roland Martin talks with him to see what his plans and hopes are for the future of the magazine.

“Our mission for the past 27 years have been about serving black women deeply,” expressed Dennis. “That continues to be our driving force and visions to creating economic empowerment in our community.”

Acquiring the magazine opens up new opportunities for the Black community. “We have an opportunity to serve Black women in ways they haven’t been served before,” explained Dennis. “There is no one out there that is serving Black women entrepreneurship.”

