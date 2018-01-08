NFL Wrap Up Week 15: ‘The Wild Wild Card’

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/8/18- To the beat of Will Smith’s Wild Wild West comedian Chris Paul raps about the wild card weekend in the NFL while giving you the updates you need on some of your favorite teams.

