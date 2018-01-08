Huggy Lowdown: Steve Bannon, What Happened?

1 reads Leave a comment
1/8/18- Steve Bannon apologized to Donald Trump’s family for his comment on Trump Jr. being treasonous for meeting with the Russians. Instead, Trump Jr. is a patriot. Hmm, wonder where Bannon’s money went?
