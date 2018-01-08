Little Known Black History Fact: Shakyla Hill

Shakyla Hill landed herself in the history books after becoming just the fourth Division I NCAA women’s basketball player to record the elusive quadruple-double. The feat also makes Hill the first NCAA Division I player, man or woman, from an HBCU to notch the coveted stat line, according to most accounts.

Hill, a five-foot-seven sophomore at Grambling State University from Little Rock, Arkansas, recorded the feat last Wednesday in a contest against Alabama State, both of whom are rival teams in the SWAC conference. Hill recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 10 steals en route to a 93-71 win.

The last time a NCAA Division I women’s player recorded a quadruple-double was in 1993 when Arkansas State University and former WNBA player, and current ASU assistant coach, Sonja Tate did so.

Hill’s big night landed her on the radars of NBA greats Chris Paul and James Harden but it was the shoutout from LeBron James that she wanted most of all. The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar said he and teammates caught wind of Hill’s stat line and congratulated the rising star.

PHOTO: Grambling State University

