Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Kheris Rogers, Girl Bullied For Her Dark Skin, Stars In Her First Nike Ad

This right here is nothing but #BlackGirlMagic!

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Harlem Fashion Week

Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful

What a difference a year can make!

At first, 11-year-old Kheris Rogers was being bullied for her dark skin, but with the help of her family, she started her own fashion line, became the youngest fashion designer to show her line at New York Fashion Week and even has celebrity fans such as Lupita Nyong’o.

Talk about a glow up!

Now, Kheris is starting her 2018 off right by starring in her very first Nike ad!

“My first Nike ad,” Rogers wrote on Instagram.

“Let’s all make 2018 the year of ‘doing.’ In less than a year, I went from feeling bad about myself because I was being bullied for how I looked to loving myself completely and following my dreams. I encourage you all to ‘do’ what makes you happy and believe in yourself that you can make your dream a reality!”

 

We second that!

As we previously wrote, Kheris started making headlines for her Twitter account, which her older sister urged her to create in order to show that her dark skin is beautiful!

Shortly after, she started her t-shirt line.

Playing off 2015’s trending hasthag #FlexinInMyComplexion, Kheris  told Mashable that she hopes her shirts remind others that their skin color is beautiful—regardless of the shade.

“I wanted to create this clothing line to inspire other people to be confident and comfortable in their skin,” she stressed.

“The reason why the font on our Classic shirts is so bold is because we wanted the shirts to be just as bold as the message.”

 

This young girl is such an inspiration! Congrats Kheris!

RELATED NEWS:

#NYFWNoir: 11-Year-Old Bullied For Her Dark Skin Made History At New York Fashion Week

Girl Bullied For Her Dark Skin Starts T-Shirt Line That Celebrates Her Melanin

Stunning 11-Year-Old Bullied For Her Dark Skin; Fights Back On Twitter

Harlem Fashion Week

#FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

17 photos Launch gallery

#FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

Continue reading #FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

#FlexinInMyComplexion: Kheris Rogers Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram

[caption id="attachment_2959904" align="alignleft" width="725"] Source: Danielle James / Hello Beautiful[/caption] 2017 has been an amazing year for Kheris Rogers. The 11-year-old went from being the bullied for her dark skin to launching her own empowering T-shirt line to being the youngest designer to debut her clothes at New York's Fashion Week. The California-native continues to teach us that ALL Black is beautiful--a message that we definitely don't hear enough of. Take a look at this beautiful girl living her best life on Instagram!  

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 2 hours ago
01.08.18
Ebony Fashion Fair Remote at the North Carolina Museum of Art
Ebony Fashion Fair Exhibit Uncovers Hidden Figures In…
 3 hours ago
01.08.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: The Group Drops The Drama To…
 10 hours ago
01.08.18
New Couple Alert! Evelyn Lozada Confirms She’s Dating…
 20 hours ago
01.08.18
Baby Alert! Kevin And Eniko Hart Share Adorable…
 21 hours ago
01.08.18
The Build Series Presents Ben Vereen Discussing His Upcoming Concert At 54 Below
Broadway Veteran Ben Vereen On Sexual Misconduct Allegations:…
 2 days ago
01.08.18
Kandi Burruss: Ex-Employee Makes Me Look Like The…
 2 days ago
01.08.18
NeNe Leakes Wants To Get Rid Of Two…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Did Kevin Hart Try To Reunite With Ex…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Trevante Rhodes Talks Family Feud, Becoming A Meme…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Prayers Up: The Lady Of Rage Hospitalized
 3 days ago
01.08.18
The Internet Rallies Behind Cardi B After New…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
EXCLUSIVE: Taraji P. Henson’s New Flick ‘Proud Mary’…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Her Mother To Walk…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Photos