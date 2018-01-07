Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

New Couple Alert! Evelyn Lozada Confirms She’s Dating French Montana In The Raciest Way

This one is definitely NSFW!

Foxy NC Staff
5 reads
Leave a comment
2012 Essence Music Festival - Seminars - Day 3

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Man Evelyn Lozada is not biting her tongue when it comes to these rumors that she and French Montana are hooking up!

While posting a pic of her lifting weights, a fan on Instagram didn’t want to hear about how much she could bench, they wanted to know if she and the “Unforgettable” rapper were having sex.

“French really pounding your culo cakes into sazon huh?”

The Basketball Wives star response was pretty graphic. She claims he was pounding her into a Spanish dish. Welp!

“Y sofrito,” she wrote.

 

In case you don’t know what sofrito is, it’s a delicious mixture composed of puree of onions, culantro leaves, garlic, green peppers, and chile peppers can be used as a foundation for stews and rice, Celebrity Insider noted.

Here they were together during New Year’s Eve.

NEW YEAR VIBES With dope people !! #2018

A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on

 

As we previously reported, Evelyn and her fiancé Carl Crawford split up after being engaged for more than 4 years. Lozada started dating the Los Angeles Dodger left-fielder after she divorced former NFL player Chad Johnson. Crawford and Lozada share a three-year-old son, Carl Leo Crawford.

Hey, do you Evelyn! Congrats to the new couple!

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Evelyn and French Montana as a couple?

RELATED NEWS:

Evelyn Lozada Goes On Twitter Rant About Jackie Christie After ‘Basketball Wives’ Reunion

Ciroc Boys: An Ode To Diddy And French Montana’s Bromance

Evelyn Lozada Isn’t Giving Back Her $1.4 Million Engagement Ring

French Montana’s A-List Dating History

14 photos Launch gallery

French Montana’s A-List Dating History

Continue reading French Montana’s A-List Dating History

French Montana’s A-List Dating History

From Khloe to Iggy, check out the babes French has hooked.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 2 hours ago
01.08.18
Ebony Fashion Fair Remote at the North Carolina Museum of Art
Ebony Fashion Fair Exhibit Uncovers Hidden Figures In…
 3 hours ago
01.08.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: The Group Drops The Drama To…
 10 hours ago
01.08.18
New Couple Alert! Evelyn Lozada Confirms She’s Dating…
 20 hours ago
01.08.18
Baby Alert! Kevin And Eniko Hart Share Adorable…
 21 hours ago
01.08.18
The Build Series Presents Ben Vereen Discussing His Upcoming Concert At 54 Below
Broadway Veteran Ben Vereen On Sexual Misconduct Allegations:…
 2 days ago
01.08.18
Kandi Burruss: Ex-Employee Makes Me Look Like The…
 2 days ago
01.08.18
NeNe Leakes Wants To Get Rid Of Two…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Did Kevin Hart Try To Reunite With Ex…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Trevante Rhodes Talks Family Feud, Becoming A Meme…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Prayers Up: The Lady Of Rage Hospitalized
 3 days ago
01.08.18
The Internet Rallies Behind Cardi B After New…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
EXCLUSIVE: Taraji P. Henson’s New Flick ‘Proud Mary’…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Her Mother To Walk…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Photos